AP analysis: FEMA rejects appeals worth $1.2B over a decade

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, OCT. 15, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 photo, Sweetwater, Fla. Mayor Orlando Lopez talks about a temporary holding area for debris caused by Hurricane Irma. The Miami suburb was flooded in 1999 by a hurricane and again in 2000 by more storms. It received $2 million from FEMA for debris removal and repairs to public facilities. More than a decade later, FEMA demanded the money back, citing a lack of documentation for the costs. Alan Diaz AP Photo