National Politics

Court declines to hear appeal in case over daughter's death

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 7:57 AM

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.

The Illinois Supreme Court has dealt a setback to a suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her severely disabled daughter.

The court last week declined to hear an appeal of the sentence for 57-year-old Bonnie Liltz. She argues that the Illinois Department of Corrections cannot properly care for her because she has life-threatening medical issues.

The Schaumburg woman's lawyer says they could ask Gov. Bruce Rauner to commute Liltz's sentence based on her medical condition.

Liltz was sentenced in May 2016 to four years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of her 28-year-old daughter, Courtney. Liltz has had cancer and said she feared what would happen to her daughter as her own health declined.

Liltz was released on bond in August 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill 2:33

Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill

Riversweep 2017 yields an array of junk from Lake Wylie 4:07

Riversweep 2017 yields an array of junk from Lake Wylie

View More Video