National Politics

Former airman faces sentencing in child porn case

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 1:47 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Federal prosecutors say a former airman at Dover Air Force Base deserves at least seven years in prison for amassing what they describe as a horrifying collection of child pornography while using sophisticated computer technology to hide his identity.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Robert Hollingsworth deserves no leniency for serving in the military but, if anything, should be held to a higher standard for wearing a uniform.

Hollingsworth, who was arrested in January, was to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography of a minor under 12 years of age. That offense carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say investigators collected thousands of pornographic images involving more than 160 children, 16 of whom have submitted victim impact statements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 1:40

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving
Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown 1:53

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown

View More Video