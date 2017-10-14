US agency's bid to allow trumpeter swan hunting draws fire

FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, a pair of trumpeter swans stretch and preen on ice along a channel of open water at Westchester Lagoon in Anchorage, Alaska. No state currently has hunting seasons for trumpeter swans, which have made a comeback in recent decades thanks to efforts to reintroduce them. Now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working on a plan aimed at letting hunters shoot them legally in certain states that allow the hunting of tundra swans. Dan Joling, File AP Photo