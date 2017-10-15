National Politics

FEMA grants most Rhode Island requests after major disasters

Associated Press

October 15, 2017 3:07 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Communities in Rhode Island have received most of the money they've requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to recover from major disasters over the past decade.

The Associated Press analyzed a decade's worth of data from FEMA to show how often it accepts or denies final appeals for disaster assistance.

The data shows that FEMA funded about 1,850 projects from 679 applicants in Rhode Island, totaling $69 million. Another 30 project applications weren't funded. A few projects received less money than requested. There were three appeals to FEMA headquarters. All were denied.

Nationwide, the denials far outnumbered the grants in FEMA's final appeal process, costing local entities at least $1.2 billion during the period examined.

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency's director says Rhode Island has been treated fairly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing 2:56

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing
York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships 0:52

York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships

View More Video