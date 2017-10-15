National Politics

20 law enforcement officers honored

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 8:21 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Twenty New Hampshire law enforcement officers are being honored by the state's Congressional delegation for their exemplary service.

The New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards were started in 1998 by former U.S. Reps. Charles Bass and John E. Sununu. Award recipients are selected by an independent committee of current and retired federal, state, county and local officials.

This year's awards were given out on Friday and included awards for heroism in extreme circumstances, dedication and professionalism and groups of officers who worked together in dangerous situations.

Recipients include members of the New Hampshire state police, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and police departments in Manchester, Farmington, Hampstead, Goffstown and Milton.

