National Politics

Lockdown for vehicle crash lifted at San Antonio air base

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 10:12 AM

SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio's Randolph Air Force Base has returned to normal operations after officials say they've been unable to find the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed through a fence at the base.

The base went on lockdown Saturday evening after Guadalupe County authorities say the stolen vehicle they were chasing tore through a base fence. Two men inside the vehicle were detained but the driver fled on foot. The vehicle was stolen from Harris County, about 200 miles to the east.

Joint Base San Antonio issued a statement Sunday saying an overnight search failed to locate the missing driver. An investigation is continuing and the two men detained have been turned over to the sheriff's department.

Randolph is among three military installations that make up Joint Base San Antonio.

