National Politics

Man who blamed government mind control sentenced in slaying

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:43 AM

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

A Southern California man who blamed a "government mind control project" for his actions in the point-blank shooting death of a store clerk has been sentenced to 93 years to life in prison

Junior Tejeda was convicted of murder in July after serving as his own attorney during trial. He was sentenced Friday.

Investigators said that in November 2010 Tejeda walked into a San Bernardino store and demanded the clerk open the register. Before the clerk could respond, prosecutors said, Tejeda shot the man once in the head.

Tejeda was identified as the murder suspect after more than a year when he robbed the same market again.

The San Bernardino Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2yj2IKf) Tejeda claimed as part of his defense that the government was controlling his mind at the time of the killing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing 2:56

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing
York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships 0:52

York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships

View More Video