Justice Dept. to help in Iowa case of slain transgender teen

FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Executive Office for Immigration Review in Falls Church, Va. The Justice Department is sending a federal hate crimes lawyer to Iowa to help prosecute a man charged with killing a transgender teenager last year. LGBT advocates have long been skeptical of Sessions' pledge to prosecute acts of violence against transgender people. But the move, outlined in recently filed court papers, is a sign he intends to do so. Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File AP Photo