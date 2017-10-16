National Politics

It's the last day for Virginians to register to vote

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 1:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

There's not much time left to register to vote in next month's election.

Virginia does not allow same-day voter registration, and Monday is the deadline.

Mailed applications must be postmarked by Monday. In-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., and online applications must be in before midnight.

Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time online . Registered voters can also preview their ballot or request an absentee ballot through the website.

The election is Nov. 7. Voters will be choosing the next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are also up for election. Democrats have a longshot chance at taking back control of the chamber from Republicans.

