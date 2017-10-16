National Politics

NY Air National Guard unit gets first woman commander

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 6:53 AM

SCOTIA, N.Y.

A northern New York resident has become the first woman to command the only ski-equipped aircraft unit in the U.S. military.

A change-of-command ceremony was held Sunday at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Schenectady County, home to the 109th Airlift Wing. Col. Michele Kilgore, of Watertown, took over command from Col. Shawn Clouthier, who is moving to a position at New York Air National Guard headquarters.

Kilgore is a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with more than 3,500 flight hours as a command pilot. During her career she has flown combat support missions in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan.

Her husband, Col. Robert Kilgore, is commander of the Air National Guard's 107th Airlift Wing based in Niagara Falls.

The 109th flies ski-equipped C-130 cargo planes that support missions in the Artic and Antarctica regions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing 2:56

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing
York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships 0:52

York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships

View More Video