National Politics

Some Vermont National Guard personnel home from USVI

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 10:12 AM

COLCHESTER, Vt.

Some of the Vermont National Guard personnel sent to the U.S. Virgin Islands to assist in hurricane recovery are back home.

Cmdr. Michael Korczykowski told WPTZ-TV that the Vermonters were supposed to render medical care to U.S. Army soldiers already on the ground. But he said the role quickly shifted to assisting civilians in the devastated island communities.

Gov. Phil Scott was on hand to welcome most of the 21 Vermonters who returned Friday. About two-dozen more remain in the Virgin Islands.

Spc. Travis Dube said that he appreciates having a roof over his head. He said the same can't be said for many living on the island.

