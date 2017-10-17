State plans to strip ex-Granger police chief of credentials

National Politics

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 2:16 AM

GRANGER, Wash.

The Washington state Criminal Justice Training Commission is moving forward with charges to strip former Granger Police Chief Robert Perales of his police credentials.

The Yakima Herald reported Monday that the 54-year-old Perales was convicted in May of lying under oath during a case that stemmed from an ongoing dispute he had with his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of stalking and harassment.

The lying under oath conviction came after Perales disputed claims in court that he used his patrol vehicle to make contact with his ex-girlfriend, even though GPS records show he did.

Perales has until Dec. 11 to request a hearing to challenge the administrative charges.

Perales, who couldn't be reached for comment, retired from the Granger department in August, three months after his conviction.

