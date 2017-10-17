National Politics

House considers N Carolina governor's veto of election bill

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 2:18 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Legislation making it easier for third-party and unaffiliated candidates to get on North Carolina ballots but also reworking judicial elections for 2018 could soon become law despite Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's objections.

The House scheduled a Tuesday morning session to consider an override of Cooper's veto of the bill approved two weeks ago. The Senate voted to override Monday evening.

Cooper vetoed the bill because he was unhappy with a portion that would cancel primary elections for local and statewide court seats next year and delay candidate filing for those jobs until June.

Republicans controlling both chambers say the judicial changes would give them more time to consider redrawing judicial election boundaries and possibly a constitutional amendment altering how judges are chosen. Cooper says it's just another GOP power grab.

