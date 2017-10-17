National Politics

Philadelphia City Council toughens illegal dumping penalties

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 8:34 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia City Council is stiffening laws to curb illegal dumping.

In a bill approved Monday, council raised the fine for dumping from between $100 to $300 to $1,000 for a first offense. A second offense brings up to $1,500 and a third offense up to a $2,000 fine. Those who do the dumping could also be forced to clean up their mess under the new measure.

Councilman Derek Green says he introduced the bill to deter dumping and make the penalty more than "a slap on the wrist."

Green says residents can report illegal dumping by calling the city's 311 line, the police, or their local councilperson's office.

