National Politics

Columbus-area auditor exits GOP race for Ohio treasurer

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 9:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The county auditor in Columbus says he's exiting the race for Ohio treasurer, the second departure from statewide races by a Republican in two days.

Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo announced his decision on Facebook on Tuesday. The self-described fiscal conservative touted himself as part of "a new generation of conservative leadership." He said despite personal resolve and "tireless support," he did not have the time and resources to continue.

The decision leaves 43-year-old state Rep. Robert Sprague (sprayg), of Findlay, as the lone Republican in the race. Democrat Rob Richardson Jr., a former University of Cincinnati board chairman, also is running.

Both men seek to replace GOP Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL'), who's running for U.S. Senate.

Republican state Rep. Dorothy Pelanda left the secretary of state race on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game 2:36

Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game
Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:34

Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure

View More Video