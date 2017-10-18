National Politics

Police identify woman killed in head-on collision in Durham

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 5:26 AM

DURHAM, Maine

Maine State Police have identified a woman killed in a head-on collision earlier this week, with her husband remaining in critical condition.

The collision on Route 136 in Durham was reported at 11:41 a.m. Monday. Authorities say 25-year-old Destiny Dallavilla and 30-year-old Jonathan Dallavilla, both of Turner, crossed the center line in her vehicle and collided head-on with a pick-up truck driven by 70-year-old Henry Hudson Jr.

Destiny Dallavilla died in the crash, and her husband was taken to a Lewiston hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The couple had been recently married.

Hudson was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released. Both vehicles were impounded.

The crash remains under investigation.

View More Video