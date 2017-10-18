Karen Pence to outline goals for art therapy initiative

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, shows her artwork during an interview with The Associated Press in her office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Pence is using her platform as the vice president's wife to raise awareness about art therapy, a mental health field she’s been passionate about for a decade but says is unknown to many. “I don’t think that a lot of people understand the difference between therapeutic art and art therapy,” Mrs. Pence, a trained watercolor artist, told The AP in an exclusive interview before she visits Florida on Wednesday to outline her vision for her art therapy initiative. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo