Dog law officer cites Humane Society shelter for conditions

A township dog law officer has cited a western Pennsylvania Humane Society kennel for allegedly failing to maintain sanitary and humane conditions and for failing to have animals vaccinated for rabies.
WJAC-TV reports the Richland Township officer filed 21 citations against the Humane Society of Cambria County shelter after a September inspection.
Three citations were for substandard conditions including rodent droppings and wet floors with hair and food on them. The other 18 were for dogs and cats without vaccines.
Humane Society board president Tim Burns says the citations are unacceptable and changes are being made — including hiring a new executive director.
Burns, an attorney, is named on the citations because he was allegedly responsible for overseeing the shelter at the time. He'll defend the citations at a summary hearing.
