National Politics

Tucson police: Man killed by officers in exchange of gunfire

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 10:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

A man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tucson police officers who responded to a report of a shooting stemming from an altercation involving several people.

Police say the man was one of three people involved in the earlier incident Wednesday night in which shots were fired.

They identified the man Thursday as 35-year-old Daniel Spear.

Police say the man ran away as officers arrived, but was found at a nearby car wash where the exchange of gunfire occurred.

A second person drove off after the original incident, but was later located elsewhere and detained. Police say the man was released without charges.

Police say four officers fired their weapons in the incident. They say no officers were injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'
Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election 0:51

Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election

View More Video