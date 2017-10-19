National Politics

Colorado inmate, ex-FBI informant accused of escape attempt

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 10:10 PM

DENVER

A former FBI informant who is in prison for four murders is accused of attempting to arrange a killing from behind bars and escape from the Sterling Correctional Facility.

KUSA-TV reports that Scott Kimball is facing one count of solicitation of first-degree murder and one count of attempted escape. An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday.

Kimball is serving 70 years in prison for the killings of three women and his uncle in 2003 and 2004. He will be eligible for parole in 2054 under his current prison term.

He became an FBI informant while behind bars in Alaska. He provided authorities with information about a plot to kill a federal judge.

It's not yet clear when Kimball will appear in court for his new charges.

