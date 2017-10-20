National Politics

State trooper shoots, wounds man armed with bow and arrow

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 5:15 AM

POTTSVILLE, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man has been hospitalized after police say he was shot by a state trooper after aiming a bow and arrow in the trooper's direction.

Police encountered the 42-year-old man Tuesday while responding to a report of a domestic altercation in Porter Township near Pottsville.

Upon arriving, officers say a woman left the home while bleeding from her head. The man exited shortly afterward holding the bow.

Authorities say the man pulled the bow back and pointed it at the trooper, who fired his gun toward the man while running for cover.

The trooper fired again after the man raised the bow and arrow a second time, striking the man in the leg.

Police say the suspect is facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'
Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election 0:51

Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election

View More Video