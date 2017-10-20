National Politics

New town ordinance aims to combat dilapidated buildings

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 5:15 AM

RUTLAND, Vt.

A Vermont town has a new ordinance aimed at clearing up dilapidated buildings deemed a "public nuisance."

The Rutland Select Board unanimously approved the new public nuisance ordinance Tuesday night with little discussion. The Rutland Herald reports the ordinance has been under study for a month and it faced no criticism or opposition.

The ordinance says all Rutland property owners have a responsibility to prevent buildings from becoming a public nuisance constituting a danger to the health and safety of the public.

Board chairman Joshua Terenzini said Wednesday the first step in the ordinance should be to speak to property owners who might be impacted before taking action under the ordinance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'
Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election 0:51

Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election

View More Video