National Politics

US gives Pennsylvania Real ID extension until October 2018

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:36 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania is getting yet another extension to comply with a federal law that requires driver's licenses meet anti-terrorism standards.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's announced Friday that the state received another deferment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Pennsylvania residents can use their current drivers' licenses to continue accessing federal facilities like courthouses and prisons through next Oct. 10, when a new restriction that also affects commercial air travel takes effect.

Wolf had announced just last week that an extension had been granted an extension through Jan. 22.

Despite the latest extension, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation doesn't expect REAL ID licenses to be issued until March 2019. That means Pennsylvania residents may need a passport to board even domestic flights to meet stiffer federal after Oct. 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'
Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election 0:51

Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election

View More Video