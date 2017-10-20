National Politics

Draft GOP bill seeks more constraints on Iran's nuke program

Associated Press

October 20, 2017 11:52 AM

WASHINGTON

Draft Republican legislation proposes to cement in U.S. law new and precise constraints on Iran's nuclear program that if violated could trigger the automatic reinstatement of American sanctions against Tehran.

Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Tom Cotton of Arkansas crafted the bill with input from the Trump administration.

The legislation wouldn't necessarily violate the Iran nuclear deal if passed into law.

But the measure could still end up derailing the agreement by holding Iran to a series of requirements not previously agreed to when the deal was forged by world powers in 2015.

Among the expanded criteria Iran would be punished for breaching are the flight testing of warhead-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles. The bill says Iran would also be in violation if it were to "clandestinely acquire nuclear material."

