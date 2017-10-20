Federal government to keep $20K after Yellowstone drug bust

Two Illinois men have forfeited more than $20,000 that was seized during a drug bust in Yellowstone National Park to the federal government.
KTWO-AM reports a park ranger stopped Jacob Dotson and Dustin Alvis for speeding on July 8. Officials later found marijuana and $20,337 inside the car.
Alvis and Dotson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug possession charges on July 11.
The Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office argued that the federal government should keep the money since the men had planned to use it to buy marijuana in Oregon to sell in Illinois.
The men failed to file a claim to recover the money before the deadline this week and were informed that the government would be keeping the cash on Wednesday.
The radio station could not reach Alvis for comment.
Comments