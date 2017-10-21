National Politics

Man shot by officer now facing federal gun, drug charges

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 10:21 AM

PITTSBURGH

A man shot in the foot by a Pennsylvania police officer who said the defendant aimed a gun at him is now facing federal firearms and drug charges.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Julius Maurice Hurt of Waynesburg was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Hurt faces attempted homicide and other charges in state court stemming from the May 3 shooting in Waynesburg. Police say a Waynesburg officer responding to a report of an unruly man near the Greene County courthouse chased and then shot the suspect after he said Hurt pulled a gun from his waistband. Two stolen handguns were recovered. Hurt's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game 1:12

York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game
Watch highlights from Nation Ford's last-second win over Northwestern 2:53

Watch highlights from Nation Ford's last-second win over Northwestern

View More Video