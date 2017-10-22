Police: 1 killed in early-morning highway car crash

Authorities say the passenger of a car involved in a two-vehicle crash on a New Jersey highway has died.
State police said the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Interstate 80 in Parsippany.
The passenger of a Honda Accord sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
It wasn't clear if the driver of the Honda or any of the three people in the Nissan Pathfinder was hurt.
Two lanes on the highway were closed during an investigation, but those have been reopened.
