National Politics

Police: 1 killed in early-morning highway car crash

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 10:01 AM

PARSIPPANY, N.J.

Authorities say the passenger of a car involved in a two-vehicle crash on a New Jersey highway has died.

State police said the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Interstate 80 in Parsippany.

The passenger of a Honda Accord sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

It wasn't clear if the driver of the Honda or any of the three people in the Nissan Pathfinder was hurt.

Two lanes on the highway were closed during an investigation, but those have been reopened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire
Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements 1:28

Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements

View More Video