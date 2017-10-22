Illinois governor's race could be costliest in US history

In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidates from left, Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, Chris Kennedy, Alexander Paterakis and J.B. Pritzker answer questions about their candidacy at an event in Mount Prospect, Ill. The 2018 Illinois governor's race is on pace to be the most expensive in U.S. history, propelled by a wealthy Republican incumbent and a billionaire Democrat. Pritzker, one of the world's richest people, is among several Democrats trying to defeat multimillionaire Gov. Bruce Rauner. Daily Herald, via AP Jeff Knox