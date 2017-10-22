National Politics

Legal fees still unresolved in disputed 2013 city election

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 11:47 AM

GREENWOOD, Miss.

A judge will decide who pays legal fees in a long court fight over a Mississippi mayoral race.

The dispute has lasted longer than the four-year term in Greenwood. In 2013, independent Carolyn McAdams won by 206 votes over Democrat Sheriel Perkins.

Perkins filed a lawsuit, contending illegal voting had occurred.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2015 but said McAdams must pay fees of $6,440 to Perkins' attorney — her husband, state Rep. Willie Perkins.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday the trial court judge was wrong to say the award of attorney's fees was mandatory. Justices ordered the judge to reconsider the issue.

The mayoral term ended June 30 of this year.

Perkins served one term as mayor before McAdams defeated her in 2009.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire
Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements 1:28

Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements

View More Video