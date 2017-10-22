National Politics

Murphy hosting meetings in Ukraine, Estonia on war, Russia

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 2:50 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is traveling to Ukraine and Estonia to host meetings on the war in Ukraine, Russian aggression and other issues.

The Democrat is the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

Murphy is scheduled to discuss this weekend's trip with the media on Tuesday.

Murphy's staff says his meetings in Ukraine will focus on the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine and the U.S.'s continued military and economic assistance. In Estonia, his meetings will focus on cybersecurity and counterpropaganda initiatives, Russian activity and the role of the NATO in the region.

