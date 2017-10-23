National Politics

Hundreds honor slain officer at vigil; shooting investigated

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 8:44 AM

GIRARD, Ohio

A candlelight vigil to honor a slain Ohio policeman drew hundreds of people as his death and the killing of the suspected shooter remain under investigation.

Fellow law enforcement officers were among the crowd honoring Girard officer Justin Leo at a high school stadium on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old officer responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday night and was shot as he and another officer approached the door of a home and a suspect opened fire. Leo died during surgery at a hospital.

The suspect was killed by another officer. A radio call for an "officer down" included an officer telling a dispatcher there was a man with several firearms who had been drinking all day.

Authorities haven't publicly identified the suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

