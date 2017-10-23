National Politics

Arkansas town to replace stolen African-American monuments

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 1:23 PM

STAMPS, Ark.

A southwest Arkansas town hopes to replace two tributes to the area's African-American history that were stolen after the town's first black mayor was elected.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Brenda Davis was elected mayor of Stamps on Sept. 19. A few days later, a $2,000 copper bust of black Confederate soldiers and a frame protecting a large photo of Maya Angelou were taken from Maya Angelou Memorial Park.

Angelou was a poet, author and civil-rights activist who lived in the town as a child.

Davis says the tributes have been in place for at least a year.

The Arkansas Historic Commission plans to restore the statue, which is expected to be completed in January.

Davis has served on the City Council for 17 years.

