Arkansas town to replace stolen African-American monuments

A southwest Arkansas town hopes to replace two tributes to the area's African-American history that were stolen after the town's first black mayor was elected.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Brenda Davis was elected mayor of Stamps on Sept. 19. A few days later, a $2,000 copper bust of black Confederate soldiers and a frame protecting a large photo of Maya Angelou were taken from Maya Angelou Memorial Park.
Angelou was a poet, author and civil-rights activist who lived in the town as a child.
Davis says the tributes have been in place for at least a year.
The Arkansas Historic Commission plans to restore the statue, which is expected to be completed in January.
Davis has served on the City Council for 17 years.
