Trump awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam-era Army medic

Army Medic Gary Rose awarded Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. The White House

