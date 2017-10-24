National Politics

Baltimore council considers reviving 'dollar house' program

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 4:11 AM

BALTIMORE

The Baltimore City Council is going to consider bringing back a program that allows the city to sell houses in the city for just $1.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the council is holding a hearing this week to determine whether to revive the program as a way to combat blight and protect against more housing stock becoming vacant.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Mary Pat Clarke, is supported by all 15 members of the council.

The original "dollar house" program offered homes for $1, and helped pay for rehabilitation of those properties through low-interest loans, with the caveat that the owners must live in them for a specified amount of time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill
The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

View More Video