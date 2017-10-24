National Politics

Trump's refugee ban ends as new screening rules put in place

Associated Press

October 24, 2017 8:54 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's 120-day worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.

A State Department official says the refugee suspension ended Tuesday, the date set in Trump's executive order. The Homeland Security Department, the State Department and other U.S. agencies have been reviewing the screening process for those seeking to enter the country as refugees, in line with Trump's "extreme vetting" policy for immigrants.

The official says new steps to "further intensify" screening procedures will be announced shortly. The official wasn't authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

The refugee restrictions were in addition to Trump's broader "travel ban" on all immigrants from several countries. Courts have repeatedly blocked that policy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill
The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

View More Video