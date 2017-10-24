National Politics

Bill Clinton rallies support for New Jersey Democrat

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 8:51 PM

PARAMUS, N.J.

Former President Bill Clinton is rallying support for Democratic New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy.

Clinton spoke Tuesday in Paramus for Murphy, who faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election to succeed GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

Clinton says Guadagno's recent TV ad that says Murphy would have the backs of violent criminals who also are in the country illegally is aimed at getting her base to the polls.

Murphy has said he would support making New Jersey a so-called sanctuary state, but he would not protect those who face prosecution.

Clinton is the latest in a long list of Democrats who are stumping for Murphy, including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Guadagno did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

