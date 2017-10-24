National Politics

Small fire at Capitol leads to evacuation on session day

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 1:06 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois Capitol has been evacuated following a small furnace fire shortly before lawmakers were expected to gather for a veto session.

Springfield Fire Chief Robert "Barry" Helmerichs says the first floor fire was put out Tuesday with an extinguisher and the building was evacuated as a precaution. He says people are slowly being let back into the building. The room where the fire started will be ventilated.

No injuries were reported.

Lawmakers were scheduled to meet at noon on Tuesday for session.

