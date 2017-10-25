Trump allows refugee admissions to resume with new screening

FILE--In this May 15, 2017, file photo, protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, Monday, May 15, 2017, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. Trump’s six-month worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures. A State Department official says the suspension of processing for refugees ended Tuesday, the date set in Trump’s executive order. Ted S. Warren, file AP Photo