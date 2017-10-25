National Politics

Chief justice opposes legislation for 2-year judicial terms

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 4:06 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

The head of North Carolina's court system is against a proposal by some GOP legislators to reduce elected judges' terms to two years, saying it "would disrupt the administration of justice."

The statement by Republican Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin on Wednesday to judicial workers marks another key state leader opposing the idea, along with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Appeals Court and Superior Court judges serve eight years and District Court judges four. Any proposal would need statewide voter approval.

Martin says two-year terms would force constant campaigning and fundraising upon judges whose primary job is to be accountable to the law.

General Assembly leaders say it's among several ideas getting considered to change judicial elections, including ending head-to-head races. Martin supports a referendum on what's called "merit selection."

