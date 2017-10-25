National Politics

Immigrant rights group to hold forum on Maryland Trust Act

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:17 AM

SILVER SPRING, Md.

An immigrants' rights group is holding a forum on state legislation that would prevent authorities from stopping or detaining people solely to ask about their immigration status.

The ACLU Montgomery County Immigrants' Rights Group has scheduled the forum for Wednesday night in Silver Spring.

It will include a panel of state lawmakers who plan to bring the proposal back in the next legislative session, which begins in January.

The measure did not clear the General Assembly last session. Supporters call it the Maryland Trust Act, which they contend is designed to increase trust between immigrants and police. But critics say it would make Maryland a magnet for people in the country illegally with criminal records.

