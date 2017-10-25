National Politics

E. Idaho man gets 19 years after multiple police pursuits

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 10:07 AM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho

An eastern Idaho man who led police on multiple pursuits has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The Idaho State Journal (http://bit.ly/2z4Xlip) reports that 22-year-old Wyatt Tripp received the sentence Monday in 7th District Court and must serve seven years before becoming eligible for parole.

Tripp faced multiple charges after his fourth police pursuit. As part of deals in separate cases, he pleaded guilty to grand theft with an enhancement of being a persistent violator, and felony eluding.

In two separate sentences, he received fixed prison terms of three and four years to be served consecutively, with the possibility of parole after completing those sentences.

Tripp has multiple convictions in four eastern Idaho counties.

At the sentencing, Tripp asked for mercy and told Judge Darren Simpson he hadn't been given many chances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player
Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:05

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game

View More Video