New Mexico moves to defuse outrage over science standards

Roman Catholic Pastor Vincent Paul Chavez, right, of the Saint Therese school and parish in Albuquerque, protests proposed state science standards on behalf of the Santa Fe Archdiocese outside a public hearing in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The proposed standards for public schools has come under intense criticism for omitting or deleting references to global warming, evolution and the age of the Earth. Comments at the hearing overwhelmingly sided against state revisions to a set of standards developed by a consortium of states and the National Academy of Sciences. Morgan Lee AP Photo