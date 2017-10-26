Roman Catholic Pastor Vincent Paul Chavez, right, of the Saint Therese school and parish in Albuquerque, protests proposed state science standards on behalf of the Santa Fe Archdiocese outside a public hearing in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The proposed standards for public schools has come under intense criticism for omitting or deleting references to global warming, evolution and the age of the Earth. Comments at the hearing overwhelmingly sided against state revisions to a set of standards developed by a consortium of states and the National Academy of Sciences.
National Politics

New Mexico moves to defuse outrage over science standards

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 1:22 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico's public education secretary says the state will adopt widely used school science standards in their entirety, with a half-dozen additions tied to local accomplishments in science and industry.

Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski on Wednesday announced the department's final response to an outpouring of criticism over state-edited standards that deleted or omitted references to global warming, evolution and the age of the Earth.

Ruszkowski said New Mexico will adopt the Next Generation Science Standards developed by a consortium of states and the National Academy of Sciences, and automatically incorporate future updates and amendments.

New Mexico-specific additions to the standards have been paired back to six passages from some 35, also in response to public comments. One addition addresses the scientific role of the state's national nuclear weapons laboratories.

