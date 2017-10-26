National Politics

NY governor headed back to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 9:56 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed back to Puerto Rico as the state continues to help the U.S. territory recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

The Democrat departed Thursday morning and was expected to return to New York later in the evening.

Before his departure, Cuomo criticized the federal government's response to the hurricane, saying the recovery will take years and require many billions of dollars. He said New York will assist the island as long as help is needed.

The governor, considered a possible White House contender in 2020, traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico last month to survey hurricane damage.

The state has sent tons of supplies and hundreds of personnel including members of the New York National Guard and state police.

