Highland Park mayor announces bid for attorney general

A suburban Chicago mayor is the latest Democrat to announce a 2018 bid for Illinois attorney general.
Nancy Rotering said Thursday she would be a "powerful advocate" in the fight against gun violence and opioids.
Rotering is a lawyer who as mayor of Highland Park passed an assault weapons ban that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. She ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for the 10th congressional district in 2016.
Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced last month she wouldn't seek re-election, prompting several Democrats to get in the race.
They include state Rep. Scott Drury, state Sen. Kwame Raoul, former Illinois State Board of Education Chairman Jesse Ruiz and Sharon Fairley, the former head of Chicago's police oversight agency.
Erika Harold, a lawyer and former Miss America, seeks the Republican nomination.
Comments