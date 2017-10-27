Kauai mayor announces 2018 state run for lieutenant governor

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho has announced he will run for lieutenant governor of Hawaii in 2018.
Carvalho's announcement on Wednesday at the state capitol adds him to a field of four others. His current opponents are Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa and Democrat senators Will Espero, Joshua Green and Jill Tokuda.
Carvalho has been Kauai's mayor for a decade — the longest term in the island's history — but he's termed out.
The current lieutenant governor, Shan Tsutsui, announced Monday he will not be seeking reelection.
Carvalho said his main goal would be to connect the people of Hawaii.
Kauai council members Derek Kawakami and Mel Rapozo have announced they are running to replace Carvalho as mayor.
