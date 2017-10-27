Collection of former Latina ambassador to be digitized

The National Hispanic Cultural Center will be digitizing more than 2,600 images from the collection of Mari-Luci Jaramillo, a national advocate for civil rights and the United States' first Latina ambassador to Honduras.
The center made the announcement Thursday, saying it received funding for the project from the state of New Mexico and the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
Officials say the Jaramillo collection provides an unparalleled look at life dedicated to and distinguished by service to community.
Once the project is complete next summer, the images will be accessible for research and study through the New Mexico Digital Collections portal.
Jaramillo was a leader of education reform in New Mexico. She earned a Ph.D. from the University of New Mexico and was nominated for the post in Honduras by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
