Pelosi to tour fire-ravaged areas of Northern California

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, the remains of the Signorello Estate winery continue to smolder in Napa, Calif. Top U.S. House Democrat Nancy Pelosi and five other members of Congress plan to tour wildfire-ravaged Northern California on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, as families and communities begin the long process of rebuilding. Pelosi, of San Francisco, will spend a day touring the fire zones and meeting with officials and victims. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo