Outgoing Connecticut prosecutor proud of work fighting crime

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015 file photo, Deirdre Daly, U.S. attorney for Connecticut, stands with other federal officials while announcing a new public corruption task force in New Haven, Conn. Daly was among a small number of U.S. attorneys who were allowed to stay in their posts a little longer to reach service anniversaries that were important for retirement benefits. Career prosecutor Michael Gustafson will serve as acting U.S. attorney until a Trump nominee is confirmed. Dave Collins, File AP Photo