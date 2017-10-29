Michigan resisting challenge to ban on straight-party voting

ADVANCE FOR OCT. 30, 2017 - FILE- In a Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, voters line up to vote at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, Mich. The results of the 2016 election are being replayed in court as attorneys for the state of Michigan defend a Republican-backed law that would abolish straight-party voting, an easy ballot option that's especially popular in urban areas that go Democratic. The law was suspended last year by a judge who said an end to straight-party ballots could cause long lines and place a disproportionate burden on black voters. That same judge must decide whether the lawsuit should go to trial. The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File Cory Morse